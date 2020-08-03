https://noqreport.com/2020/08/03/christians-cannot-support-blm/

Before you throw the other size 9, remember that every life is sacred to God. That means that unborn black lives matter, white lives matter, blue lives matter… To Christians, every life matters. More than that, every true Christian seeks to bring the message of the gospel to every other person, so that all will have an opportunity for salvation (2 Peter 3:9, John 12:32). Followers of Jesus Christ cannot ever permit one person to be devalued. Period.

All of us are descended from a single mother in the beginning: Eve (Genesis 3:20). That means that there is only one race: the human race. The Apostle Paul continues this with an explicit statement that,

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free man, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28)

He expands the list with,

“Do not lie to one another, since you laid aside the old self with its evil practices, and have put on the new self who is being renewed to a true knowledge according to the image of the One who created him — a renewal in which there is no distinction between Greek and Jew, circumcised and uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave and freeman, but Christ is all, and in all. (Colossians 3:9-11)

These lists are a figure of speech called “synecdoche,” which is intended to include every possible division within humanity. In short, we are all God’s children, created by His hand, and responsible to Him. If anyone separates people into “worthy” and “unworthy” based on external appearances, we aren’t unusual.

But the LORD said to Samuel, “Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God sees not as man sees, for man looks at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.” (1Samuel 16:7)

That doesn’t mean that divisions based on appearance are a model for our behavior. As Peter learned,

And he said to them, “You yourselves know how unlawful it is for a man who is a Jew to associate with a foreigner or to visit him; and yet God has shown me that I should not call any man unholy or unclean. (Act 10:28)

In short, we are all God’s children, and we are supposed to treat everyone equally. But Black Lives Matter has a radically different view.

BLM’s website pulls no punches. “We are unapologetically Black in our positioning.” They want to “end white supremacy forever.” Anyone who is the slightest bit conservative in their views (i.e. Christians and Republicans) is automatically a “white supremacist.” It does not matter that you have never espoused any racially oriented position. If you aren’t signed on with BLM, you’re a “white supremacist.” It should be intuitively obvious to the most casual observer that this term has no meaning. It is simply a placeholder for “you aren’t contributing to our political action.” BLM has made this explicit by extorting a Louisville restaurant if their demands aren’t met.

BLM insists on “LGBTQIA+ rights.” “We foster a queer‐affirming network… with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking.” They want to “dismantle cisgender privilege.” Again, actions speak even louder than words. Every alphabet soup sexual perversion is to be not only tolerated, but promoted. Children are being recruited into transvestism are social pressure is imposed to create escalating gender dysphoria leading to requests for sexual reassignment medications and surgery. “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure…”

It’s possible to go on and on, but the Bible has something to say about this.

So the LORD God caused a deep sleep to fall upon the man, and he slept; then He took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh at that place. And the LORD God fashioned into a woman the rib which He had taken from the man, and brought her to the man. And the man said, “This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh; She shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man.” For this cause a man shall leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave to his wife; and they shall become one flesh. (Genesis 2:21-24)

From the beginning (but I repeat myself) God designed the nuclear family as the ideal way to live. From it would come godly children (Malachi 2:15). And it’s not just God’s prescription. We know that marriage before children is the single most important factor in avoiding poverty, a disease that kills millions. But God didn’t let that design sit without further explanation.

Adultery is sin (Exodus 20:14, Deuteronomy 5:18). “If there is a man who lies with a male as those who lie with a woman, both of them have committed a detestable act; they shall surely be put to death. Their bloodguiltiness is upon them.” (Leviticus 20:13) I haven’t quoted the entire passage, but it goes on to list a number of sexual perversions worthy of the death penalty.

The Apostle Paul condemns the same actions as “worthy of death” in Romans 1:24-32.

Or do you not know that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, shall inherit the kingdom of God. (1Corinthians 6:9-10, see also 1 Timothy 1:8-11)

BLM’s actions in promoting rioting where businesses are looted places them squarely in God’s condemnation again. Looting is theft. Their hate-filled rhetoric identifies them as “revilers.”

God created us to give Him glory. He provided the best possible arrangement in the nuclear family. He does not recognize multiple genders because He created us “male and female” (Genesis 1:27). Promoting multiple genders is sin. Separating us into warring factions is sin. Denying that we are all the same – fallen, broken people in need of a Savior – is sin.

Any “Christian” who supports BLM is declaring allegiance to rebellion against our Maker (John 1:3). Such a person “stands condemned” because he is “unwilling to come to Me” (John 5:37-40). Such a person is “without excuse” (Romans 1:18-23 esp. v. 20).

It is time for true Christians to stand up and condemn sin wherever it is found. We cannot stand idly by and allow evil to fester unopposed. We cannot support the Black community by supporting an evil organization that seeks to destroy all that God has designed. That community needs our assistance, which should be given in love to all. At the same time we must show them the God who leads us to love them. Remember, Jesus fed five thousand before he preached to them.

“Preach the gospel always. If necessary, use words.” – Thomas Aquinas

