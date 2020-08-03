http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/D8ooWBMpqt0/conservatism-means-sanity.php
I agree essentially 100% with Paul’s discussion earlier today of what 21st Century conservatism should stand for. I also would put Paul’s analysis next to this new Trump campaign ad:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020
What is striking to me is that the ad consists of what once were considered platitudes. But in today’s world, it is an ad that no Democratic candidate could endorse, a platform that no Democrat could run on.
Paul’s conservative agenda consists of common sense and traditional American values. What is sad is that such principles are now controversial.