http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Rhjg6FEzGic/craziest-tweet-of-the-day.php

I know there are thousands of crazy Tweets available every minute of the day, but this thread, from a certified blue check marker (a “national correspondent” for The Week), is certifiably demented:

Here’s the news story behind it. By the way, only “hundreds” of conservatives buying pickups? Um, I have some news for Mr. Cooper (or is it Ms. Cooper?).

Meanwhile, just to brighten your day, watch carefully at about the 25 second-mark of the 30-second clip of the splashdown of the SpaceX capsule, and catch the greatest photobomb in recorded history:

[embedded content]

Full story here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

