A pair of homeowners separated by nearly the entire width of the United States but bound by their embrace of the Constitution — specifically the Second Amendment — recently fended off suspected burglars in separate incidents.

In short, neither homeowner shied away from pulling the triggers of their guns.

What are the details?



New York State Police said two men are recovering in jail after an Enfield homeowner shot them during a reported home invasion late last month,

WBNF-AM reported.

The resident told troopers that the two men broke into his home on Rumsey Hill Road just before 7:30 a.m. July 25, and the homeowner shot them after they refused to leave the property, the station said.

Investigators said they found 50-year-old Mark Ward of Covert, WBNF reported, adding that 38-year-old Jaimie Coleman drove 32-year-old Frisco Meeks of Ithaca to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Ward and Meeks were both treated for gunshot wounds, the station said, and were charged with felony burglary when they were released from the hospital. WBNF said Coleman of Trumansburg was arrested the same day and charged with felony burglary.

Ward and Meeks were sent to the Tompkins County Jail without bail while Coleman had bail set at $15,000, the station said, adding that the homeowner was not injured in the incident.

And for our second act

An Oregon homeowner shot a woman who was involved in a burglary at his northeast Portland home early Monday, police

told the Oregonian.

Portland police said the man shot the woman at the residence south of Interstate 84, the paper said, adding that the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The incident took place just before 7 a.m. in the 1300 block of Northeast 81st Avenue, according to

KOIN-TV.

Police added that the homeowner, who they described as “elderly,” is cooperating with investigators, the Oregonian said.

Neither the man nor the woman has been publicly identified, the paper added, noting that detectives were gathering more information about the incident later on Monday morning.

