A brave Louisville restaurant owner is standing up to the Black Lives Matter mob and has put them on blast for using “mafia tactics” in an attempt to shake down local businesses.

The Cuban business owner, Fernando Martinez, owner of La Bodeguita de Mima, had his business vandalized for refusing to comply with a lengthy set of demands sent to local businesses.

“On Thursday, a small group of protesters returned to the restaurant after seeing Martinez’s post about the demands on Facebook. While there, one protester smashed a flower pot outside the business, while the rest spoke with Martinez and other employees about why the demands are needed,” the Courier Journal reported.

In response to his business being targeted, he organized a protest of Cuban business owners to stand against Black Lives Matter’s bullying.

The demands given to him by the “peaceful protesters,” include employing at least 23 percent black staff, buying at least 23 percent of their inventory from black retailers or make a recurring donation of 1.5 percent of their net sales to a local black charity.

They were also told to display a Black Lives Matter sign in their window.

Black Lives Matter Louisville is threatening small businesses with “mafia tactics” that don’t pay They demand 1.5% of net sales to approved NPOs, diversity training, diversity hires They vandalized a business that refusedhttps://t.co/lj6gBOR5U1 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 2, 2020

The Black Lives Matter “activists” also listed a series of repercussions that businesses should expect if they refuse to comply with their demands, and told Martinez that noncompliance would risk “having their store fronts ‘f****d with.”

Other listed threats of retaliation for refusing to bow to the mafia tactics included a boycott, social media shaming, and an “invasive reclamation” whereby black-owned businesses with competing goods of services would set up “booths and tables” outside.

On Sunday, Martinez held a Cuban-led protest against Black Lives Matter. During the protest, one of the speakers asserted that “the reason we are here is because the system, because socialism doesn’t work. It doesn’t work.”

At La Bodeguita De Mima on E. Market St, where members of Louisville’s Cuban community are gathering to show support for owner Fernando Martinez. He said he was threatened by BLM protesters, who sent letters to business owners in NuLu demanding to improve diversity in the area. pic.twitter.com/sFJR5c0KNM — David J. Kim (@_DavidJKim) August 2, 2020

Martinez claims that because of the threats he had to close his business for two days, causing the paychecks of roughly 30 employees to suffer.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, some of the business owners in the area have agreed to comply with the demands.

