https://disrn.com/news/portland-records-higher-number-of-homicides-in-july-than-any-other-1-month-period-in-past-30-years/

Last Updated Aug 3rd, 2020 at 12:22 pm

Portland recorded 15 homicides in July, higher than any other one-month period over the past 30 years and bringing the total number of homicides this year to 24.

The city is also dealing with shootings more than doubling in July when compared to last year, as well as a spike in assaults, burglaries, and vandalism. The city saw 63 shootings in July, compared to 28 in July 2019, according to The Oregonian.

The surge in crime follows the Portland City Council cutting more than $15 million from the police budget last month. Portland’s Gun Violence Reduction Team was one of several police units disbanded because of the cuts.

🔦 Riots in Portland have been ongoing since the May death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

