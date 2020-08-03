https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-seth-moulton-red-states-are-getting-what-was-coming-to-them-with-coronavirus

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) suggested late last week that predominately Republican states are getting what’s coming to them in regards to COVID-19 because he claims that those states ignored science and medical advice regarding measures like social distancing and wearing masks. So far, the virus has killed over 150,000 Americans.

Moulton, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for president during this current election cycle, made the remarks during an online conversation with Amy McGrath, a Democrat who is running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.

“We certainly have this perception in the Northeast that all the red states are, you know, they kind of, they are getting what was coming to them because they refused to follow these mandates and they’re playing politics with this rather than listening to the science,” Moulton said Monday.

CNN noted that a spokesperson for McConnell tweeted out the video and called out McGrath for her response to Moulton’s comments where she “smiles and nods.”

Moulton later tweeted out a link to a news article about his comments and wrote, “I don’t believe that personally, but it is true that some people in blue states have that perception. If it gets under some people’s skin enough that they start wearing masks, it will literally save lives.”

The article from the Boston Herald that Moulton linked to added that Moulton continued his remarks in the discussion with McGrath by saying, “I also remember saying when people asked me, ‘Hey, is McConnell in the Senate ever going to support another relief package?’ My answer was, ‘I think when they go home to their districts, it’s going to be pretty hard for them to ignore what’s going on.’ But when I said that I didn’t expect them to be facing the surge in cases that we’re seeing today.”

The newspaper included the following response from a spokesperson for Moulton:

While Mitch McConnell’s constituents are trying to figure out how they’re going to pay their rent and feed their kids because he’s letting their unemployment benefits expire, his staff is clipping videos in an attempt to troll his opponent on Twitter,. This is a great example of why we need Amy McGrath in the Senate. McConnell and his office would do well to spend more time working to pass the relief legislation Americans so desperately need, and less time taking cheap shots on Twitter.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) responded to Moulton’s remarks by writing on Twitter, “A Democratic congressman from our sister state of Massachusetts said that Louisianians and other Southerners are ‘getting what was coming to them’ from COVID-19. Why would anyone want someone else to contract the virus?”

Trump Campaign Rapid Response Director Andrew Clark responded by noting on Twitter, “The Northeast still leads the United States in coronavirus deaths. More people have died in Massachusetts than in Florida. Stop holding up the Northeast as a beacon of coronavirus virtue. It’s not.”

