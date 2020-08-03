https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/discovered-russians-nefarious-operators-inserting-anti-semitic-conspiracies-q-movement/

The QAnon Movement started in the middle of 2017 and attracted a huge following. Some of the information shared within the loosely connected organization was authentic and of high quality. Because of its success and popularity, outside influences from Russia and others have inserted themselves into the movement and are acting as disruptors.



QAnon is one of the more fascinating stories in recent history. The American Thinker wrote about Qanon last month:

Q first appeared in October 2017 on an anonymous online forum called 4Chan, posting messages that implied top-clearance knowledge of upcoming events. More than 3,000 messages later, Q has created a disturbing, multi-faceted portrait of a global crime syndicate that operates with impunity. Q’s followers in the QAnon community faithfully analyze every detail of Q’s drops, which are compiled here and here. The mainstream media has published hundreds of articles attacking Q as an insane rightwing conspiracy, particularly after President Trump seemed to publicly confirm his connection to it. At a North Carolina rally in 2019, Trump made a point of drawing attention to a baby wearing a onesie with a big Q.

Of course, anything remotely linked to Trump is going to be attacked by the liberal media and the left and so QAnon was attacked mercilessly by the authoritarians in our media.

QAnon claims much of its success on quality information. But not all Q is legit. The Q movement is attracting a litany of outsiders. Q is now a target of foreign influences including Russians.

Yaacov Apelbaum provided The Gateway Pundit information on how the Russians are influencing the Q phenomenon. The Russians now dominate a significant part of the QAnon activity in terms of content produced and narrative often publishing dozens of posts a day. The Russians promote Russian propaganda such as Putin’s leadership, Russian military superiority, and Russia’s position as the leading superpower.

The Russians also inserted really radical and disgusting messages into Q, related to aborted baby parts being added to food, anti-Catholic propaganda, etc.:

The Russians released claims that Trump was working with a host of individuals who have long passed, like John Kennedy and his son, Princess Diana and others:

We’ve identified individuals who are creating the Russian propaganda who are located around Europe and in the US, listed in the composite below:

These Russian evildoers are also reportedly inserting antisemitic messages into the Q movement, including claims that Jews are killing babies and more:

We found that the Russians are not just working overseas but as noted above they are working in the US as well. There is also a connection to these characters and a Russian restaurant in San Diego:

We even found footage of the location where the above picture was taken. It is located across the street above the Russian restaurant. Some involved individuals in the Russian activity are also identified:

The above pics are also included in the composite below:

The Russians use outlets like Facebook and Twitter to distribute their messaging. Facebook and Twitter are aware of the content and allow it to circulate and then use it to link to and ban genuine conservative materials. We saw this recently on Twitter where a number of accounts linked to the Q movement were deleted by Twitter.

The Russians use the Q network and branding to distribute anti-Semitic materials in order to link President Trump and his team with white supremacy. These wide scale influence operations have been running in the US since at least 2017. There is no evidence that the foreign individuals behind this illegal activity have been prosecuted by the Feds.

QAnon is a unique phenomenon. There are numerous books now about the Q movement. It is now so relevant that outsiders like the Russians are heavily involved and inserting anti-Semitic information into the movement. Russia is sinking the Q movement.

