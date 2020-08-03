http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NyDbGfomhxE/

Disney Channel star Ronni Hawk was arrested for domestic abuse on Friday morning and is now facing a felony charge for allegedly beating up her boyfriend.

Ronni Hawk — best known for her role as Rachel Diaz in the Disney Channel comedy series Stuck in the Middle — was arrested on July 31 in L.A. and taken to the Van Nuys jail, according to a report by TMZ. The actress’ bail has been set at $100,000. Hawk was released later that same day on bond, according to the Sheriff Department’s records.

The report added that police were called to a home for a domestic disturbance, and that when they arrived, a man on the scene had visible injuries, including scratches. Hawk was then booked on one felony count of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

Police said the altercation between Hawk and her boyfriend got physical after initially starting as a verbal argument, and that police made the decision to arrest Hawk due to her boyfriend’s apparent injuries.

The actress is scheduled to appear in court on December 11.

Hawk is not the only Disney star to be arrested in recent years. In 2018, Adam Hicks, who starred in the Disney XD series Zeke and Luther, was arrested on suspicion that he has committed at least four armed robberies in the San Fernando Valley, California area.

A few years prior to that, former Disney child star Joey Cramer was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Canada.

