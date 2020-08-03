https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/doctor-fired-hydroxychloroquine

Shortly after appearing on “The Glenn Beck Radio Program” last Thursday, Los Angeles-based emergency medicine specialist Dr. Simone Gold got a call saying she was fired for speaking out about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in a now-banned viral video.

Dr. Gold returned to the radio program Monday to detail exactly what happened, the reason the hospitals gave for her firing, and how they threatened to fire her colleagues as well if she “didn’t go quietly.”

“Most emergency physicians work at more than one [hospital], as I do, and I’ve actually been fired from both,” she told Glenn. “They told me that I appeared in an embarrassing video, and therefore, I would no longer be welcome to work there … then they said, if I didn’t go quietly and I made a fuss, they would have all the doctors in the group, you know, they’d have to go and they’ll get a whole new doctor group.”

Dr. Gold said she does not regret speaking out about hydroxychloroquine during the controversial “White Coat Summit” news conference held in Washington, D.C., last week. A video of the news conference quickly went viral on social media before being removed by Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and others for allegedly making false claims related to COVID-19.

“Bring it on,” she said. “I want to continue to live in America. I want my children to continue to live in America. I don’t want them to grow up in a place like China. When you get to a point where, not only can I not speak as a scientist, as a doctor, for what I know to be absolutely true, but you then want to cancel me and my colleagues, this is not okay. I would much rather fight than not fight … and I want everybody to know that there are literally millions and millions of Americans who are on our side. Millions. I believe it’s the majority.”

Glenn then asked Dr. Gold to weigh in on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines encouraging schools to reopen in the fall and the left’s relentless drive to keep them closed.

“There’s no actual scientific debate whatsoever if schools should open. None. There’s no scientific debate. There’s no serious person who thinks schools shouldn’t open. Now, [through] some governors and policy makers, there’s pressure being brought to bear on school districts, but there’s no actual scientific debate. So it’s going to come down to parents pressuring their local school districts to act in a responsible fashion.”

