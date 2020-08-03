https://www.waynedupree.com/2020/08/don-jr-bill-clinton-epstein-island/

Imagine if court documents had placed President Trump at Epstein’s “Pedo Island.” Do you think the media would be talking about it right now?

It’s a silly question and we all know the answer.

More from Wayne Dupree

But in case you were looking for yet more proof that our media is about as useful as a “Blockbuster Video” store on a Saturday Night, allow me to point out the current situation we’re in…

Bill Clinton – the former president and the husband of the woman who ran for president in 2016, was just placed on “Pedo Island” by witnesses who say he was with “two young girls” and our media couldn’t care less.

MORE NEWS: Unsealed Court Docs Place Super Model’s Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell in The Middle of Epstein’s “Cabal”

Clinton has always denied that he was on the island and even downplayed the number of times that he was on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private jet, claiming it was just a “few times,” even though flight logs show he’s flown on it like 26 times.

The flight logs don’t show him going to Pedo Island – which I wouldn’t imagine they would – but Don Jr.’s latest question might solve that little mystery.

Don Jr. put out a tweet wondering why Bill Clinton “signed off” from Secret Service protection for several Lolita Express flights.

Hmm. Good question, Don.

Here’s what he said: “Retweet if you’re as curious as I’m about why Bill Clinton apparently signed off from Secret Service protection for some of those Epstein Island trips? I keep reading that but I’m wondering why he would do that for these trips. I’m sure there are great reasons”

Retweet if you’re as curious as I’m about why Bill Clinton apparently signed off from Secret Service protection for some of those Epstein Island trips? I keep reading that but I’m wondering why he would do that for these trips. I’m sure there are great reasons🙄 https://t.co/mZQJS140A8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2020

Don Jr. is right.

I poked around and found a Fox News article from 2016 that states “records show” Clinton didn’t have secret service detail on all of the Lolita flights.

Former President Bill Clinton was a much more frequent flyer on a registered sex offender’s infamous jet than previously reported, with flight logs showing the former president taking at least 26 trips aboard the “Lolita Express” — even apparently ditching his Secret Service detail for at least five of the flights, according to records obtained by FoxNews.com. Clinton’s presence aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s Boeing 727 on 11 occasions has been reported, but flight logs show the number is more than double that, and trips between 2001 and 2003 included extended junkets around the world with Epstein and fellow passengers identified on manifests by their initials or first names, including “Tatiana.” The tricked-out jet earned its Nabakov-inspired nickname because it was reportedly outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls. […] Official flight logs filed with the Federal Aviation Administration show Clinton traveled on some of the trips with as many as 10 U.S. Secret Service agents. However, on a five-leg Asia trip between May 22 and May 25, 2002, not a single Secret Service agent is listed. The U.S. Secret Service has declined to answer multiple Freedom of Information Act requests filed by FoxNews.com seeking information on these trips. Clinton would have been required to file a form to dismiss the agent detail, a former Secret Service agent told FoxNews.com. In response to a separate FOIA request from FoxNews.com, the U.S. Secret Service said it has no records showing agents were ever on the island with Clinton.

So, the Secret Service will not respond to the FOIA requests, but they will say that they were never on the Pedo island with the former president and accused rapist.

MORE NEWS: [VIDEO] Disturbing New Video Claims TikTok is a “Pedophilia Magnet” and a Tool to “Exploit and Groom Children”

Why on earth would Bill dump his secret service protection, especially if he was traveling overseas?

That seems almost impossible to imagine why a former president would do that.

Yet, even so, our media doesn’t care to find out, as a matter of fact, they’d prefer to bury it deeper.

Attn: Wayne Dupree is a free speech champion who works tirelessly to bring you news that the mainstream media ignores. But he needs your support in order to keep delivering quality, independent journalism. You can make a huge impact in the war against fake news by pledging as little as $5 per month. Please click here Patreon.com/WDShow to help Wayne battle the fake news media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

