President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed reports that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was investigating his company for fraud.

“This is just a continuation of the witch hunt. It’s Democrat stuff. They failed with Mueller, they failed with everything.”

A federal court filing by District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. suggests that they are investigating Trump for bank and insurance fraud.

“This is a continuation of the worst witch hunt in American history,” Trump said.

Vance has subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm for ten years of tax returns, kicking off a dispute that made it’s way to the Supreme Court. In July, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s legal argument that the sitting president was immune from a state criminal investigation.

Previously, the president complained that the “politically corrupt” New York law system continued to pursue him as part of “a political prosecution.”

The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

