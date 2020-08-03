http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/f8uJwFFWgg8/

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that two members of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) would be fired and pressed for the removal of the CEO.

“Let this serve as a warning to any federally appointed board,” Trump said at the White House. “If you betray American workers, then you will hear two simple words: ‘You’re fired.’”

Trump said he would remove TVA board chairman James Thompson and board member Richard Howarth.

The president spoke about the TVA during an event at the White House on Monday, as he signed an executive order reacting to the TVA’s announcement that it would outsource 20 percent of its jobs to foreign workers.

The TVA is a federal corporation created in 1933 to provide power and economic development to the Tennessee Vally.

The president criticized the president of the Tennessee Valley Authority, Jeff Lyash, as overpaid — after earning $8.16 million in 2019.

Trump demanded that the board push him out and not give him a severance bonus.

“He gets $8 million a year, so that was just a succession of deep swamp things happening and it’s a disgrace,” Trump said.

