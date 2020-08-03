https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dr-birx-says-no-evidence-hcq-helps-coronavirus-pushes-vaccine-sits-bill-gates-funded-foundation-board-video/

Dr. Birx recently said during an appearance on Fox News that there is no evidence that Hydroxychloroquine helps with the Coronavirus.

Frontline doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” last Monday in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the Coronavirus.

The doctors were very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today.

Dr. Stella Immanuel said she has successfully treated over 350 Coronavirus patients with Hydroxychloroquine and Zithromax at her healthcare clinic in Houston.

TRENDING: “Look at Your Boyfriend’s Face!” -Unhinged Woman Throws Coffee on Two Men for Not Wearing Masks – Boyfriend Gets His Ass Beat Bloody (VIDEO)

Big tech immediately scrambled to remove all videos of Dr. Stella Immanuel and other doctors praising Hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Birx joined in with big tech and continued to spread fear.

Dr. Birx promoted a vaccine instead of talking about the successes of an affordable anti-malaria drug that has been available for decades.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

As TGP previously reported, Dr. Birx decided to throw away several proposed models for the Coronavirus outbreak and went all-in on a single model funded by Bill Gates.

The IHME model, which is funded by Bill Gates, is using New York and New Jersey data and applying it to the rest of the US.

Dr. Birx pushed a Bill Gates-funded model to scare the American public.

She also sits on the board of a Gates-funded foundation.

Remember that Dr. Birx decided to throw away several proposed models for COVID-19 outbreak & went all-in on a single model 100% funded by Bill Gates. Also, she sits on the board of a Gates-funded foundation. Potential conflicts of interest demand answers, w/ so much at stake. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 2, 2020

Bill Gates is also heavily promoting a vaccine to combat the Coronavirus.

There is a lot of money to be made in vaccines so why isn’t Dr. Birx being called out for a potential conflict of interest?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

