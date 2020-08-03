https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/03/dunkin-donuts-employee-arrested-after-large-thick-piece-of-mucus-found-in-cops-coffee/
A Chicago Dunkin’ Donuts employee has been arrested after a police officer found a “large, thick glob of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva”‘ in the coffee he had just brought, ABC News reports. Illinois State Police (ISP) said that the unnamed District Chicago Trooper had gone to the Dunkin’ Donuts on Archer […]
The post Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Arrested After ‘Large, Thick Piece of Mucus’ Found in Cop’s Coffee appeared first on American Greatness.