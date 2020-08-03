https://www.dailywire.com/news/epstein-girlfriend-ghislaine-maxwell-identified-childrens-author-as-epstein-ex-girlfriend-report-says

Now that a series of unsealed court documents has been revealed, a report has emerged that Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been accused of being Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, allegedly identified a British-born children’s book author as Epstein’s ex-girlfriend.

Documents show Maxwell wrote an email identifying a woman called “Shelley” as the millionaire’s girlfriend between 1999 and 2002. The email to Epstein in January 2015 stated, “I would appreciate it if shelley would come out and say she was your g’friend – I think she was from end [19]99 to 2002.” Epstein replied, “Ok with me.”

“The Mail on Sunday understands that woman is Shelley Anne Lewis, 43, who grew up in Cheshire and once worked in the contemporary art department of Christie’s auction house in New York. She now runs a firm that hosts yoga retreats in the U.S., having previously owned companies offering ‘lifestyle guru’ courses to clients who wished to ‘heal from their past,’ The Daily Mail reported, adding, “Flight logs appear to show that Ms. Lewis was a frequent passenger on Epstein’s private jets … Destinations included New York, where Epstein had a £55 million townhouse, and Little St James, his private island in the Caribbean that has been dubbed ‘Paedo Island.’”

The New York Post stated that Lewis, the author of “A Key To The Heart,”was “nicknamed ‘Chocolate Sauce’ and … touts herself as a ‘spiritual entrepreneur’ — and runs a ‘sacred space’ in the Big Apple,” adding, “She would have been 22 when she is said to have started dating Epstein in 1999, when he was 46, meeting while she worked in the contemporary art department of Christie’s auction house in New York.”

The “Sacred Space” states on its website:

At Sacred Space NY we help New Yorker’s unplug from the frenetic pace of the city and cultivate practices for Inner Peace. Our healers are a dedicated team who recognize the importance of integrating mind, body and spirit into the practice of everyday living. For the modern woman who embraces the power and beauty of spirit, Sacred Space NY practices enliven divine essence and inspire a way of living. For the male, our practices harmonize Yin/Yang balance and bring forth increased receptivity to one’s surroundings.

The “Chocolate Sauce” website states:

At Chocolate Sauce we define spirituality as those qualities of the human spirit such as love, compassion, patience, tolerance, forgiveness, contentment, a sense of responsibility, and a sense of harmony. All of which bring happiness to self and others. Spiritual growth relates to that aspect of one’s inner life through which individuals acquire insights into their personal existence that are of enduring worth. Spiritual Intelligence is the ability to behave with Compassion and Wisdom while maintaining inner and outer peace, regardless of the circumstances. Who am I? Why am I here? Where do I belong? What is the meaning of life? These are the reflections of a child’s spiritual journey.

Lewis reportedly lauded a “mentor” who was “so original in all his thought processes that he couldn’t even see the box,” allegedly continuing, “My already inquisitive and curious nature evolved. I supposed it gave me a kind of ‘anything is possible’ mentality,”

The Post noted that Lewis has “not been accused of any wrongdoing or tied to the allegations against Epstein,” but attorneys for victims of Epstein might garner information from her.

