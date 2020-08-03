https://www.theblaze.com/news/espn-dan-le-batard-sorry-poll

ESPN’s Dan Le Batard is sorry for a shocking poll that appeared on the show’s Twitter page on Monday.

The poll asked if the gruesome knee injury NBA player Jonathan Isaac suffered on Sunday night was “funny” in light of the fact that he was the only NBA player who refused to kneel during the national anthem last week.

Needless to say, the post from “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” received heavy criticism even though the account purged the post from its feed.

What is ESPN saying now?

In an email, a spokesperson for ESPN pointed The Blaze to a newly updated statement from the show’s Twitter.

The tweet, apparently composed by Le Batard himself, accompanied a screenshot of the original poll and reads, “We apologize for this poll question. I said on the front and back end of the on-air conversation that I didn’t think it was funny.”

“Regardless of context, we missed the mark,” the statement continued. “We took the tweet down when we realized our mistake in how we posed the question to the audience.”

The original poll read, “Is it funny that the guy who refused to knee immediately blew out his knee?”

The majority of those who voted on the short-lived poll did not, in fact, think it was “funny.”

‘Black lives are supported through the gospel’

Johnson, an Orlando Magic player, told reporters last week that he refused to kneel for the national anthem.

“I don’t think kneeling or putting on a T-shirt for me personally is the answer … for me, black lives are supported through the gospel,” he said. “All lives are supported through the gospel.”

“We all have things that we do wrong and sometimes it gets to a place that we’re pointing fingers at who’s wrong is worst,” he later told CNN. “Or who’s wrong is seen, so I feel like the Bible tells us that we all fall short of God’s glory. That will help bring us closer together and get past skin color, and get past anything that’s on the surface and doesn’t really get into the hearts of men and women.”

He concluded, “I’m black … I’m not for racism and I don’t think that me not kneeling before the game and wearing a t-shirt makes me mean that at all.”

