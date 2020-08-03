https://www.theblaze.com/news/espns-dan-le-batard-show-creates-twitter-poll-asking-if-its-funny-that-nba-player-who-refused-to-kneel-immediately-blew-out-his-knee

ESPN’s “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” shared a curious Twitter poll on Monday and almost immediately deleted it.

The poll asked if sports fans thought NBA star and outspoken Christian Jonathan Isaac’s Sunday night injury was “funny” — considering he was the only player who refused to kneel during the playing of the national anthem last week.

How did this all unfold?

The Orlando Magic player dominated headlines last week after remaining upright during the playing of the national anthem ahead of the team’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

He was the only player or NBA staffer who stood.

Following the game, he told reporters, “I don’t think kneeling or putting on a T-shirt for me personally is the answer … for me, black lives are supported through the gospel. All lives are supported through the gospel.”

On Sunday night, however, Isaac suffered a devastating injury in a game against the Sacramento Kings.

By Monday, “The Dan Le Batard Show” apparently thought Isaac’s injury was fodder for karma speculation, and created a Twitter poll effectively saying as much.

The poll read, “Is it funny that the guy who refused to knee immediately blew out his knee?”

Needless to say, the majority of voters insisted that Isaac’s possible career-ending injury was not, in fact, funny.

Fifty-four percent of voters said “no,” while 46 percent answered “yes.” Before the poll was yanked, it received more than 9,000 votes.

It would appear that the tweet was only live for approximately 45 minutes before it was yanked from the internet.

TheBlaze reached out to ESPN for comment on the poll, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

The short-lived post spurred on outrage across social media, and many Twitter users voiced their disdain for the popular sports commentary show.

One user wrote, “When ESPN looks back and reflects on why it became the armpit of sports programming, they can look back and thank people like Dan Lebatard and their double standards.”

Another added, “LeBatard is a woke clown!! His show ratings tell you he is not reaching any largo audience. He use to be all over ESPN years before. Now he is not largely relevant. If he was good at his Job he would be crushing PTI or Around the Horn.”

“That is the kind of thing that should get an ESPN instantly suspended. You never root for someone to be injured, or even insinuate that could be the case,” yet another user fumed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as events warrant.

