Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has written a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, blasting the Facebook CEO and his platform for censoring medical discussion around coronavirus, in particular the censoring of a viral Breitbart News video of a press conference with frontline doctors and a member of Congress discussing responses to the virus.

“It seems you and your team at Facebook choose to censor or misuse your algorithms to downplay voices on one side of the issues while failing to do so on the other,” said Landry.

“Recently, Breitbart News and others live-streamed a group of licensed American doctors who were sharing their professional medical opinions regarding COVID-19. Apparently, Facebook made a choice to limit their voices.”

The Louisiana attorney general went on to highlight Zuckerberg’s comments at the recent House Judiciary Committee hearing, where the Facebook CEO accused the doctors’ press conference of having the potential to “cause imminent risk of harm.”

Landry slams Zuckerberg for uncritically repeating information from the World Health Organization (WHO), despite the embattled organization’s well-documented track record of errors and mistakes about the pandemic.

Read Landry’s full letter below, or at this link.

The Breitbart News video censored by Facebook was of a press conference of the organization America’s Frontline Doctors, hosted by the organization America’s Frontline Doctors, a group founded by Dr. Simone Gold, a board-certified physician and attorney and organized by the Tea Party Patriots.

A member of Congress, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), also spoke at the event, meaning the social network censored a politician — something Zuckerberg has repeatedly promised not to do.

“In our free country, the American people deserve to hear all voices and stories so they can evaluate information and make decisions for themselves,” wrote Landry, who concluded his letter by calling on Zuckerberg to “set aside hysteria” and stop allowing “blatant political bias to scare doctors and their patients away from a potential lifesaving treatment.”

“You can give access to all the information available on this pandemic. You can allow users to make decisions for themselves.”

