A Florida man was arrested after yelling “I’m a white supremacist” and punching a woman at a restaurant on Friday in an incident that was caught on video.

Nicholas Schock, 36, was taken into custody and charged with battery and disturbing the peace at Pop’s Sunset Grill in Nokomis, Fla., after a female bartender was knocked unconscious.

The man, who had swastika tattoos, reportedly walked around the waterside bar and grill shirtless with his pants undone and falling down, yelling “I’m a white supremacist,” the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

A bystander’s cell phone video posted on Facebook showed Schock shouting, “I’m a white supremacist. The Aryan nation will rule the world. People covered in tattoos will be my closest relatives, I promise you.”

Two men approached Schock, with one informing him that children were present.

“I don’t care, call Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpOklahoma City Thunder players kneel during anthem despite threat from GOP state lawmaker Microsoft moving forward with talks to buy TikTok after conversation with Trump Controversial Trump nominee placed in senior role after nomination hearing canceled MORE,” he replied. “Do you know Donald Trump? If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going anywhere.”

The video shows Schock then walking up to the female bartender before punching her. Several men ran at Schock to restrain him until police arrived.

Schock remains in Sarasota County Jail and has a $55,000 bail, according to jail records.

Pop’s Sunset Grill released a statement obtained by the Herald-Tribune saying a “troubled 36-year-old male” entered at about 3 p.m. and “began spewing erratic hate dialogue.”

“We made every effort to remove him within minutes after his arrival while simultaneously speaking with 911 dispatch police officers,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, he violently attacked one of our staff. He was immediately subdued and held until the Sheriff arrived.”

“We’d like to thank our community for their unparalleled support and empathy. Pop’s Sunset Grill is grateful of the heroic efforts of our staff, owner and customers that apprehended the individual within seconds of his violent assault of our brave bartender that stood between him and our customers in a protective mode,” the statement continued.

The restaurant said the bartender was recovering and on paid medical leave.

A GoFundMe was launched for the server, identified as Kisha Biche, and her family, saying she suffered a concussion as a result of the incident.

