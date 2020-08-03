https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/03/former-clinton-wh-staffer-urges-biden-to-not-debate-president-trump/
Joe Lockart, the former White House Press Secretary under President Bill Clinton, wrote an op-ed for CNN demanding that Democratic nominee Joe Biden refuse to debate President Donald Trump prior to the November election, as reported by Fox News. In the op-ed, titled “Joe Biden could still lose this election,” Lockhart tells Biden “Whatever you […]
The post Former Clinton WH Staffer Urges Biden to Not Debate President Trump appeared first on American Greatness.