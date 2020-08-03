https://www.theblaze.com/news/for-first-time-police-release-full-body-cam-footage-of-george-floyd-killing

The Daily Mail has obtained full videos of bodycam footage that captured the arrest and death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

Floyd was killed on May 25 during an arrest over an alleged counterfeit bill when former Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Four responding officers were fired following Floyd’s death, and Chauvin was charged with Floyd’s murder.

The other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd’s death sparked monthslong police brutality protests across the country and in other parts of the world.

What are the details?

On Monday, the outlet published portions of the videos.

The video footage is reportedly from the body cameras of former Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane and Alex Kueng.

The video begins with one of the officers knocking on Floyd’s car window.

The officer immediately pulls a gun on Floyd when Floyd opens the door to respond to the officer.

“Put your f***ing hands up right now!” the officer can be heard shouting. “Let me see your other hand! Put your f***ing hand up there! Jesus Christ, keep your f***ing hands on the wheel!”

Floyd immediately begins begging the officer for his life.

“Mr. Officer, please don’t shoot me,” he can be heard pleading. “Please, man. … I’ll look you eye to eye. Please don’t shoot me, man. I just lost my mom, man.”

The 46-year-old Floyd seems to know that the situation won’t end well, and begins sobbing as officers yank him out of his vehicle.

His ex-girlfriend, who is reportedly at the scene, suggests that Floyd has been suffering mental or emotional issues, and has a fear of police officers.

As cursing officers handcuff Floyd, he begs them not to place him in the back of the police car and says he has anxiety and claustrophobia.

“Please man,” he begs. “Don’t leave me by myself, man, please. I’m just claustrophobic.”

An officer can be heard telling him that he’s headed for the backseat of the police cruiser anyway.

“Y’all, I am going to die in here,” he says. “I’m going to die, man. I just have COVID, man. I don’t want to go back to that. … I’m scared as f***.”

Floyd struggles as they attempt to place him in the vehicle, and eventually ends up on the ground. Chauvin immediately pins Floyd to the ground with his knee, and demands he stop moving.

A visibly emotional Floyd begs Chauvin to take his knee off his neck, and calls for his mother.

“I’ll probably just die this way,” he weeps, and later utters the words heard across the world: “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd, weaker and weaker under the pressure of Chauvin’s knee, begins to beg for his mother, and then cries, “Tell my kids I love them. I’m dead.”

One officer can be seen casually picking a small rock from the tire of the squad car as a panicked Floyd takes his last breaths.

Floyd weeps and cries, “My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. I need some water or something, please.”

Chauvin fires back, “Then stop talking. Stop yelling. It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.”

Floyd then stops moving.

Though one of Chauvin’s fellow officers asks if they should roll Floyd over on his side, Chauvin refuses, and says that Floyd is “staying where we’ve got him.”

EMTs arrive on the scene a short time later, but Floyd is dead.

