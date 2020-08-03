https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/gambler-removed-cuffs-las-vegas-casino-not-wearing-face-mask/

Image via The Sun

A Las Vegas gambler was cuffed and removed from 4 Queens casino Saturday night for not wearing a face mask.

Nevada’s Democrat Governor Sisolak recently ordered a statewide mask mandate amid the Coronavirus panic.

Anyone who enters a casino must wear a face mask, or else face arrest.

According to the person who took the picture of the arrest, bystanders were wearing masks under their chin, so why weren’t they arrested as well?

The Sun reported:

The photographer reported that the man was yelling for help when he was taken outside by five security guards.

The bouncers were wearing face masks, however bystanders had their coverings pulled down around their chin.

It is currently mandatory for all residents and tourists to wear face coverings in public and inside private businesses across Nevada.