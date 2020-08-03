https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/george-floyd-police-bodycam-footage-released-floyd-resisted-arrest-said-couldnt-breathe-standing-breathing-video/

The Daily Mail UK obtained George Floyd police bodycam footage which shows the moments before and during Floyd’s arrest.

George Floyd died on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes during an arrest.

Officers were called to the scene after George Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenient store.

The bodycam footage shows George Floyd wailing in pain before any of the cops touched him.

Floyd also kept telling the officers he’s claustrophobic as a way to resist arrest. He said over and over again, “I can’t breathe” after the police officers put him in the back of the cruiser.

Police officers knew he was on drugs.

George Floyd, who had an extensive criminal history, resisted arrest – he resisted as police officers tried to put him in the back of the cruiser.

Transcripts of the arrest were previously released, and on Monday for first time the full police bodycam footage was released to the public.

WATCH (video via Daily Mail):

THANK YOU, BRITISH MEDIA!@MailOnline releases George Floyd body camera footage. Not good for prosecution. Floyd is wailing in pain before anyone lays a finger on him; cops know he’s on drugs; Floyd say he can’t breathe while standing & breathing.https://t.co/DshBFCTvJQ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 3, 2020

