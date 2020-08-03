https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/george-soros-steps-drops-six-figure-check-rescue-corrupt-st-louis-circuit-attorney-kim-gardner-primary-race/

Far left billionaire George Soros has been systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States for several years now. Many of his candidates are already in office creating havoc across the country.

In St. Louis City George Soros was Kim Gardner’s biggest donor in her race for Circuit Attorney back in 2016.

A Soros funded PAC even released an ad in support of this far left and unqualified activist.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: “Look at Your Boyfriend’s Face!” -Unhinged Woman Throws Coffee on Two Men for Not Wearing Masks – Boyfriend Gets His Ass Beat Bloody (VIDEO)

Kim Gardner may be the most radical Soros-funded Circuit Attorney in the nation today.



Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the prosecuting attorney’s office when she was hired. And this is a Democrat dominated office!

In one of her more radical decisions in August 2018 Kim Gardner announced her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers. Gardner called it her “exclusion list.”

Gardner did not tell the officers what they did to get on her list but they were being censored.

Gardner has been a complete disaster since she entered office as we have reported numerous times.

In July Gardner filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey for pulling guns on a mob of BLM activists who had just broken into their gated community and threatened to kill them and their dog and burn their home down.

Now Kim Gardner is caught in a tough primary race against former St. Louis lead homicide prosecutor Mary Pat Carl.

Over the weekend George Soros and his foundation dropped over $100,000 to rescue Kim Gardner in her primary race.

The primary is Tuesday.

Soros and the Missouri Justice and Public Safety PAC filed the papers in July.

Guns and Gadgets also reported on this new development.

[embedded content]

The Washington Examiner reported:

George Soros donated more than $100,000 to a PAC that supports St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner. Soros, the prolific liberal donor, cut a check for $116,000 last month to the Missouri Justice and Public Safety PAC, which was created to support Gardner. Soros was the only donor listed on the Missouri filing. As of Aug. 1, the group has spent $104,393 of the $116,000 that Soros donated, with $77,804 paid to Gardner’s campaign directly, according to a Sunday report from Just The News. Gardner is facing a primary election in St. Louis on Tuesday. Michael Vachon, a Soros spokesperson, confirmed the donation and noted that Soros has a history of supporting candidates who share his views on criminal justice reform.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

