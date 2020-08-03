http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PXUPbJkBz8A/

As allegations against her show pile up, Ellen DeGeneres has found an unlikely defender in Republican and Fox News regular Geraldo Rivera.

Rivera stood up for Ellen DeGeneres in a tweet in which he blasted cancel culture as well as the failure of Ellen’s friends to speak up publicly on her behalf. He also said the cancel mob is destroying the progress Ellen has made in the area of gay acceptance.

“Watching the #CancelCulture mob turn on @TheEllenShow and work hard to undo everything Ellen DeGeneres has accomplished in her groundbreaking career should be instructive to all. She made history bringing acceptance to a marginalized segment of society. Where are her defenders?” Rivera tweeted late Sunday.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is facing allegations from dozens of former employees who claim that they were sexually harassed and assaulted by senior-level producers. Ex-staffers also allege that the show failed to practice it’s own “Be Kind” motto by fostering a toxic work culture where junior employees often bore the brunt of executive .

DeGeneres issued an apology to her staff, claiming that she was unaware of the alleged misconduct and would work to fix it. But her apology has been met with skepticism from former staffers as well as Hollywood stars Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson, who have publicly alleged that it was “common knowledge” that Ellen mistreated staffers.

Virtually all of Ellen DeGeneres’ celebrity pals have so far remained silent about the accusations against the show and its host. Only media entrepreneur and record executive Scooter Braun has come to Ellen’s defense.

“@TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality all around the country and the world,” Braun wrote on Instagram.

