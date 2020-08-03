https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/former-nyc-mayor-giuliani-suggest-black-lives-matter-could-potentially-be-designated?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rudy Giuliani says that Black Lives Matter could possibly be designated a domestic terror group.

“This organization is this close to being able to be designated as a domestic terrorist organization,” Giuliani said in an interview with Just the News, holding his thumb and index finger very close together .

The former New York City mayor and private lawyer to President Trump said “you got the beginnings of a pretty good case” for slapping the group with the designation.

“First of all, they’re dedicated to hating America. Second they’re dedicated to tearing down most of the institutions, not only of our government but also of our society,” Giuliani said, mentioning “the family, and schools, and religious education and religion.” He added, “they have a pretty close connection with violence.”

He also alleged during the interview that the group opposes the traditional family.

“They’re dead set against the nuclear family,” he said. “Basically, they’re dead set against fathers. They don’t like fathers.”

