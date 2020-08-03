https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/go-researchers-find-coronavirus-stays-ear-next-mandatory-ear-muffs/

Here we go…

Via Newsweek:

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found inside the ear and a part of the head, according to a small study.

Researchers who performed autopsies on COVID-19 patients found SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease, in the middle ear and the mastoid area of the head. The mastoid is the hollow bone behind the ear, while the middle ear is an air-filled space containing three small bones that help us to hear. The findings were published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery.

The study involved three deceased people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and had COVID-19: one woman in her 80s, and a man and woman both in their 60s. They died 48, 16, and 44 hours before their autopsies, respectively.