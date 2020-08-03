https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/hey-blacks-follow-insane-seditionist-like-karl-marx/

What is it that would draw people to admire an insane homicidal seditionist like Karl Marx? What would make seemingly normal young people turn into the “Wolf Man after beginning life as a Larry Talbot”? It’s the susceptibility to the fanciful promise of an idealistic utopia that has at no time in history worked.

I argue it’s also an alchemy comprised of weak, ineffectual parents who eschew discipline and absolutes, children who are the victims of any of a plethora of childhood traumas, negative peer reinforcement and the public school system.

Marx was at best an emotionally damaged individual who blamed his low opinion of self on others and specifically on a political and economic system from which he felt estranged.

Francis Wheen’s biography of Marx accurately described him as a highly unlikely candidate for a personality cult. Wheen described Marx as: “A hard-drinking, chain-smoking man, scruffy and shambolic, cadging money from his friends and cheating on his wife with his housekeeper … who suffered from terrible trouble with genital boils. … In his darkest moments, the man who called for a world revolution spent his time attacking the pus-filled boils on his bottom with a cut-throat razor.” (See: “Titan of Terror: The left-wing acolytes who say Karl Marx can’t be blamed for the millions slaughtered in his name are deluded – bloodshed was at the heart of his philosophy,” Dominic Sandbrook, The Daily Mail, May 4, 2018.)

Sandbrook notes that Marx died in penniless obscurity in 1883, with 11 people attending his funeral; but within 50 years his reputation had been transformed.

Herein is the foundational necessity for Marxism to be successful: “Keep people from their history and they are easily controlled.” This is a truism without dispute.

Instead of Marx being accurately depicted as a bitter, hebephrenic, genitally diseased madman, driven insane by his own phantoms, myths of his erudition replaced the dark truth.

In a scant few years he was extolled as a singularly brilliant man. He may have been brilliant, but his tortured belief that utopia could be mandated into the world through social engineering and behavioral programming is the philosophy of crazed scientists in an extraordinarily bad low-budget sci-fi film.

With the careful selective editing of history, many in the world, and especially the United States, believed Marx was a great man who may have lectured in Vienna and was revered by his peers.

The separation of truth from history has nowhere achieved the desired outcome of Marxist philosophy as much as with blacks and the malleable-minded young.

The great majority of blacks are inculcated from the womb to be blinded to the great opportunity that exists for them. The majority of blacks believe a bon vivant is the person who sticks it in the eye of the white man. Blacks like LeBron James et al. understand this very well, which is why his kind race to the microphones and cameras to promote desecration of the flag and national anthem.

Thus it should be no surprise that the public school system would work hand-in-hand with groups like Blacks Lives Matter. Keeping black people angry and blind to the truth of their well-being is key to the advancement of Marxism’s diabolical agenda to destroy capitalism and United States.

If more blacks truly understood their factual history and the great contributions they enjoined other Americans in developing and delivering for the benefit of all mankind, their animus would evaporate.

Blacks ostensibly fall into two categories: the “Talented Tenth” and the rest. The Talented Tenth are the so-called classically educated who are engineered into automatons who parrot hate and blame America capitalism for the ills of the world, specifically as such ills adversely impact blacks.

The success of this Marxian brainwashing is based upon the fact that so many have bought the lie that they have suffered disproportionately in America specifically because of skin color.

But, this was not the work of the American public school system alone. It was a global effort, in which Charles Darwin, Friedrich Nietzsche, Friedrich Engels, John Maynard Keynes, to reference but a few, paved the way for the dissolution of factual history. They exchanged that which was historically true for the deceitful lie of selective immiseration based upon skin color.

This has been the work of the Talented Tenth. They have convinced middle-class blacks that they’re getting less than they deserve because they’re black. The lower-economic class of blacks are told that their station in life isn’t the result of bad decisions; it’s the result of the white man working against them.

Somehow it goes unnoticed that the very people spreading this lie are themselves whites who secretly are unwilling to share their spoils. This is evidenced by the slaughter of 60 million or more people killed by Mao, Lenin, Stalin, etc.

Americans need to awaken to the fact that there is no utopia at the end of the Marxist rainbow nor do they get to share in the pie when (or more accurately if) Marxism were to ever succeed to the extent Marxists are committed to have happen.

How many of the ordinary working man and/or the rich participated in the spoils of the Marxists and neo-Leninists, (i.e., high-bred Communists), scattered around the world today?

It is important to note that the devil isn’t in the habit of sharing his spoils with his minions – but this is the very last thing Marxist hierarchy want you to know and/or figure out.

