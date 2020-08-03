http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5iTLy41zDSk/

Hundreds attended an illegal rave that took place under a New York City bridge Saturday night, as bars and nightclubs remain shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some people wore masks, but the majority of revelers partied into the early hours of Sunday not wearing a mask or caring about social distancing rules, according to a video posted on Instagram.

The crowd of hundreds could be seen congregating under Brooklyn’s Kosciuszko Bridge, dancing to music spun by DJ Mazurbate — who was wearing a surgical mask and bopping his head while set up behind a turntable, the New York Post reported.

The event was reportedly a Black Lives Matter protest, which got out of hand.

One reveler could be seen holding a black t-shirt bearing the words “F**k 12” while others held signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Last week, Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a packed concert in the Hamptons put on by The Chainsmokers “illegal and reckless.”

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

“We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health,” the governor tweeted about the outdoor event.

