The Daily Mail on Monday posted leaked bodycam footage from two of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd. The Daily Mail very much plays up the tragedy of Floyd’s death, but some are wondering if the bodycam footage also shows that assisting officers were overcharged in the case.

The Daily Mail reports that not only were Alex Kueng and Thomas Lane, the first officers on the scene, fired, but they were also charged with aiding and abetting murder — charges that might not be backed up by the bodycam footage.

Matt Walsh has some questions about CNN’s reporting:

Agreed, he didn’t deserve to die. But are the cops guilty of aiding and abetting murder, or is that a stretch? First, they’d have to prove in court he was murdered. Will they?

