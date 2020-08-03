https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-say-amen-tony-dungy-supports-lone-nba-magic-anthem-stander

Before Friday’s Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets game, Magic forward and ordained Christian minister Jonathan Isaac was the only player who did not kneel during our national anthem. He also did not wear a “Black Lives Matter” warm-up t-shirt, as his teammates did.

“I do believe that black lives matter, but I just felt like it was a decision that I had to make, and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand-in-hand with supporting black lives,” Isaac later said of his choices, as noted by The Daily Wire.

“I felt like I wanted to just take a stand on [it],” the forward added. “[I feel like] we all make mistakes, but I think that the gospel of Jesus Christ is that there’s grace for us, and that Jesus came and died for our sins, and that we all will come to an understanding of that, and understand that God wants to have a relationship with us, that we can get past skin color, we can get past all the things in our world that are messed up, jacked up. I think when you look around, racism isn’t the only thing that afflicts our society, that plagues our nation, that plagues our world. I feel like coming together on that message, that we want to get past not only racism but everything that plagues us as a society, I feel like the answer to it is the gospel.”

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock praised Issac: “Jonathan Issac… The walk of a Christian is the path least traveled. Issac bows to Jesus, not social media branding. He’s walking the walk!”

The post prompted legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy to praise Issac, too.

“We’ve said people should be able to exercise their right to kneel during the National Anthem and we should listen & hear their reasons why,” Dungy explained via Twitter. “When Jonathan Isaac chooses to stand we should do the same.”

“He explained his reasons very clearly-he wants to stand in prayer,” the former coach and open Christian said of Issac. “I say Amen!”

We’ve said people should be able to exercise their right to kneel during the National Anthem and we should listen & hear their reasons why. When Jonathan Isaac chooses to stand we should do the same. He explained his reasons very clearly-he wants to stand in prayer. I say Amen!🙏🏽 https://t.co/lu0JZR0SYh — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) July 31, 2020

Responding to a now-deleted tweet, Dungy noted that he used to stand in prayer during every national anthem as a coach.

“I stood and prayed during every National Anthem for the 13 years I was a head coach,” he said, adding, “I think God is concerned about our attitude when coming to Him more so than our posture.”

I stood and prayed during every National Anthem for the 13 years I was a head coach. I think God is concerned about our attitude when coming to Him more so than our posture. https://t.co/XOpi5xD7fY — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 1, 2020

On Sunday, Dungy posted a message from Pastor Craig Altman about Christians’ identity in God, a seemingly timely post.

“Pastor Craig Altman this morning: ‘If you don’t understand your identity you will never know your true purpose in life. Many of us don’t have an identity because we don’t know who created us. We are God’s children and that should impact how we live!’ Ephesians 2:10.”

Pastor Craig Altman @GFCFlorida this morning:”If you don’t understand your identity you will never know your true purpose in life. Many of us don’t have an identity because we don’t know who created us. We are God’s children and that should impact how we live!” Ephesians 2:10 pic.twitter.com/QL3wbNHROf — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 2, 2020

Dungy has long been open about his Christian views and unafraid to speak his mind on such issues, even if it does not align with the liberal mainstream media.

For example, last month, the former Colts coach hit CNN host Don Lemon over his head-scratching comments about Jesus.

“I’m sorry Mr Lemon but just who ‘admitted’ that Jesus Christ was not perfect here on earth?” Dungy rhetorically asked. “Not anyone who believes the Bible. Not anyone who trusts in Jesus as their savior. I’m not sure the point you’re making but your premise is dead wrong. That was the point in Jesus coming!”

Dungy was responding to the video clip of Lemon’s commentary and Daily Wire podcast host Michael Knowles’ caption, “’Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe, if that’s who you believe in, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth.’ Prominent leftists don’t understand even the most basic aspects of the most basic things we believe.”

I’m sorry Mr Lemon but just who “admitted” that Jesus Christ was not perfect here on earth? Not anyone who believes the Bible. Not anyone who trusts in Jesus as their savior. I’m not sure the point you’re making but your premise is dead wrong. That was the point in Jesus coming! https://t.co/KXUS9Z0GLA — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) July 9, 2020

