A Democratic lawmaker in Illinois is calling for the abolishment of history classes in the state because he claims that the current program “leads to white privilege and a racist society.”

“Leaders in education, politics and other areas gathered in suburban Evanston Sunday to ask that the Illinois State Board of Education change the history curriculum at schools statewide, and temporarily halt instruction until an alternative is decided upon,” NBC Chicago reported. “At a news conference, State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford said current history teachings lead to a racist society and overlook the contributions of women and minorities.”

NBC Chicago noted that Ford’s office passed out a news release prior to the event titled, “Rep. Ford Today in Evanston to Call for the Abolishment of History Classes in Illinois Schools.”

“Concerned that current school history teaching leads to white privilege and a racist society, state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, will join local leaders today at noon at the Robert Crown Center in Evanston to call on the state to stop its current history teaching practices until appropriate alternatives are developed,” the news release reads. “Attendees at Sunday’s press conference will discuss how current history teaching practices overlook the contributions by Women and members of the Black, Jewish, LGBTQ communities and other groups. These individuals are pushing for an immediate change in history changing practice starting this school year.”

Included in the press release was a quote from Ford, who said, “When it comes to teaching history in Illinois, we need to end the miseducation of Illinoisans.”

“I’m calling on the Illinois State Board of Education and local school districts to take immediate action by removing current history books and curriculum practices that unfairly communicate our history,” Ford announced. “Until a suitable alternative is developed, we should instead devote greater attention toward civics and ensuring students understand our democratic processes and how they can be involved. I’m also alarmed that people continue to display symbols of hate, such as the recent display of the Confederate flag in Evanston.”

An activist quoted in the press released, Meleika Gardner, said that the “miseducation” of children “must stop.”

“It is urgent that it comes to an end as we witness our current climate become more hostile. Miseducation has fed and continues to feed systemic racism for generations,” Gardner claimed without evidence. “If Black History continues to be devalued and taught incorrectly, then it will call for further action.”

The statement also included a quote from Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty, who said that as a mayor he was “not comfortable speaking on education, curriculum, and whether history lessons should be suspended,” but said that he supported legislation that Ford introduced into the Illinois General Assembly that further advanced his goals.

The political Left has been aggressively working to rewrite American history, including most recently through The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which attempts to “reframe” America’s history to make slavery “central.” The project has been strongly criticized by prominent historians for promoting inaccurate claims. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently said that communist China was “gleeful” to see that The New York Times was spreading this “false doctrine.”

