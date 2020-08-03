https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/03/illinois-state-representative-calls-for-a-halt-to-all-history-classes-until-a-suitable-alternative-is-developed-that-doesnt-lead-to-white-privilege/

Illinois State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford on Sunday issued a press release titled, “Rep. Ford Today in Evanston to Call for the Abolishment of History Classes in Illinois Schools.” His own title is somewhat misleading, though, as he doesn’t want history classes banned forever; he just wants “a suitable alternative” to the current curriculum that “overlook[s] the contributions by Women and members of the Black, Jewish, LGBTQ communities and other groups.” (Note: like Black, “women” is apparently capitalized now as well.)

Chicago-Area Leaders Call for Illinois to Eliminate History Classes https://t.co/bmDxSlozeQ pic.twitter.com/nREmbZGGOn — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) August 3, 2020

This headline is definitely misleading click bait. Smdh. — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (@CDRosa) August 3, 2020

For everyone complaining about the headline, that was the headline of the actual press release provided to them by the Representative. — Randy Zabel (@RandyZabel) August 3, 2020

If Rep. Ford didn’t mean that he wants Illinois to abolish history classes, his office shouldn’t have put out a release headlined “Rep. Ford Today in Evanston to Call for the Abolishment of History Classes” — Geoff Kabaservice (@RuleandRuin) August 3, 2020

If the tweet is misleading, again, blame Ford for issuing a press release calling for the “abolishment of history classes in Illinois schools.” His words.

Ford was joined by “leaders in education, politics and other areas” as he made his announcement. His press release reads, in part:

Concerned that current school history teaching leads to white privilege and a racist society, state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, will join local leaders today at noon at the Robert Crown Center in Evanston to call on the state to stop its current history teaching practices until appropriate alternatives are developed. … “The miseducation of our children must stop,” said Meleika Gardner of We Will. “It is urgent that it comes to an end as we witness our current climate become more hostile. Miseducation has fed and continues to feed systemic racism for generations. If Black History continues to be devalued and taught incorrectly, then it will call for further action.”

The concern about teaching black history correctly is pretty sad when so many school districts, including Chicago public schools, have adopted the New York Times’ fact-challenged 1619 Project into their history curriculum. Maybe it’s better not to teach history at all if that’s the only alternative.

Rep Calls for “the Abolishment of History Classes in Illinois Schools.” What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/NiOkhdL8px — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 3, 2020

Those that forget history are doomed to be governed by idiots like this guy. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 3, 2020

Oh sure, I mean, we’re already seeing the result of the failure to teach history as it should be taught, so the solution should definitely be to just not teach any history at all. 🙄#StopTheWorldIWannaGetOff — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) August 3, 2020

Can’t indoctrinate people to hate America and believe it’s racist if they learn the history. — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 3, 2020

Our private school did that, eliminated history class. So we changed schools. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 3, 2020

That’s one way to raise the GPA of many [history challenged] students 🤔🤓😷😉 — vince ciricola (@S_Carnot) August 3, 2020

“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” ― George Orwell — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 3, 2020

I had to double check to make sure this wasn’t a joke. Lord help this country — Kevin (@LilKevBigD) August 3, 2020

Progressivism stays failing — JCorrado (@ForzaCorrado) August 3, 2020

Every step of the way we’ve called it. It’s only one statue, you guys are alarmist saying they’ll want more…well here we are with hundreds of statues, murals and building names nationwide. This is their true objective. Re-write history. Don’t think we’re alarmists now. — Jacob 57th Regiment (@CrewHopes) August 3, 2020

It’s not a misleading headline at all. Changing the curriculum means wiping away the important events in history and replacing it with teaching “social justice” and “white privelege”. Advocating change doesn’t mean positive change. — Foresight2020 (@Jereqb) August 3, 2020

When did they “stop” teaching about contributions by women and minorities? Did they actually remove the Civil Rights Movement? The claim is that these aren’t already taught; if so, grievance is justified, but if this is just a false flag to inject the ahistorical 1619 Project… — Nikabrik the Bored (@Bored_Nikabrik) August 3, 2020

They want to make American History 90% about the atrocities committed towards minorities. They want to plant the systemic oppression seed into elementary school students. They don’t want to educate, they want to indoctrinate. — Necessary Force (@NYMilitant) August 3, 2020

They want to start a new history. If they do we are doomed to repeat the failures and evil deeds of the history they are trying to erase. — kevinflynn5 (@kevinflynn51) August 3, 2020

History classes have been teaching revisionist history in America’s schools for years now, so what difference does it make at this point? — Denise McAllister (@McAllisterDen) August 3, 2020

Why? Aren’t they happy with the fake history they teach now? — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 3, 2020

They already don’t understand science. Guess history is the next casualty. — Epimetheus (@EpimethWisdom) August 3, 2020

Eliminating history classes should be the least of this Chicago community concerns.. — Keith Frank (@KeithFrank31) August 3, 2020

Just teach them the weekly history of the death toll by violence each week in the wonderful City of Chicago. It can be a mix of history and math. — Joe Iaciofano (@JoeIaciofano1) August 3, 2020

Sure we can just add that to the list of things they’re not doing right in Chicago — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 3, 2020

So history classes are part of the white supremacy problem that’s plaguing the Chicago area?

‘Actually a damning admission’: 1619 Project creator admits it’s ‘not a history’ but rather a ‘challenge to the national narrative’ https://t.co/uC9zKGLaCR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 27, 2020

