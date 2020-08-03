https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/email-face-masks-supporters-pandemic/2020/08/03/id/980388

President Donald Trump in an email to supporters Monday encouraged the use of face masks.

“We are all in this together, and while I know there has been some confusion surrounding the usage of face masks, I think it’s something we should all try to do when we are not able to be socially distanced from others,” he said.

“I don’t love wearing them either. Masks may be good, they may be just O.K., or they may be great. They can possibly help us get back to our American way of life that so many of us rightfully cherished before we were so terribly impacted by the China virus.”

Trump has mostly avoided wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic and was seen with one last month for the first time during a visit to Walter Reed Memorial Hospital when he met with wounded veterans.

“I recently tweeted that many view wearing a mask as a patriotic act, and there is no one more patriotic than me and you. Why not give it a shot!” the president added in the email.

Thirty-three states now mandate face coverings in public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

