https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/insider-bidens-cognitive-decline-rapidly-worsening/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask. The Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 2, 2020

Dan Bongino — “Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask. The Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon.”

There’s nothing to protect Biden when the debates begin, even without an audience.

We’ve all seen how hard Biden’s campaign is working to hide his mental degradation. This is a guy who can’t give a short press conference without a list of hand chosen reporters to call on and detailed notes on how to answer basic questions. Absolutely nothing he does anymore is off the cuff, which is why press conferences only happen ever three to four months. His speeches are short and his most scripted moments are painful to watch.

Video from Thursday — Biden dementia is getting worse