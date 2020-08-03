https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/isaias-hurricane-south-carolina-north-carolina/2020/08/03/id/980371

Tropical Storm Isaias was gaining strength and expected to make landfall as a hurricane in northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina on Monday night, then continue inland up the eastern seaboard with storm warnings in effect as far north as Boston.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm, centered 60 miles south southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, as of 5 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon, was travelling at 16 mph north-northeast and getting better organized and had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Isaias dumped 2 to 4 inches of rain in South Florida and knocked out power for hundreds as it passed by Sunday, the Miami Herald reported, but largely spared the state, which was still seeing twice as many new cases of coronavirus as any other state, according to Worldometers.info.

Hurricane warnings were posted from Mytle Beach, South Carolina, to Wilmington, North Carolina, Weather.com reported, with storm surges expected from Georgia to Virginia, NPR reported.

“Isaias is expected to bring widespread sustained tropical storm force winds and wind gusts to hurricane force to the mid-Atlantic coast, including portions of the Chesapeake Bay region, on Tuesday, which could cause tree damage and power outages,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. ET update on the storm. “Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread across New England late Tuesday into early Wednesday.”

It added heavy rain was expected to result in flash and urban flooding in the eastern Carolinas, mid-Atlantic, and Northeast through Wednesday.

