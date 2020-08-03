https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/political-new-mexico-dem-governor-says-protests-ok-knocking-doors-registering-voters-not-video/
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) lectured her constituents on Monday.
Grisham is spying on New Mexico residents and believes that the inevitable behavior of a virus can be stopped by her dictatorial powers.
Advertisement – story continues below
The Democrat tyrant told her constituents not to travel because of Coronavirus concerns.
But BLM is allowed to ‘protest.’
TRENDING: “Look at Your Boyfriend’s Face!” -Unhinged Woman Throws Coffee on Two Men for Not Wearing Masks – Boyfriend Gets His Ass Beat Bloody (VIDEO)
Grisham said that ‘protests’ are okay but knocking on doors, political organizing and registering voters is not allowed.
It’s all political.
Advertisement – story continues below
WATCH:
Democrat governor Michelle Lujan Grisham: Protests are OK but knocking on doors & registering voters is not. pic.twitter.com/wz20MulCmV
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 3, 2020
Recall, this is the same tyrant who gets jewelry stores to open up just for her during the state’s Coronavirus shutdown.