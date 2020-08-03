https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/political-new-mexico-dem-governor-says-protests-ok-knocking-doors-registering-voters-not-video/

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) lectured her constituents on Monday.

Grisham is spying on New Mexico residents and believes that the inevitable behavior of a virus can be stopped by her dictatorial powers.

The Democrat tyrant told her constituents not to travel because of Coronavirus concerns.

But BLM is allowed to ‘protest.’

Grisham said that ‘protests’ are okay but knocking on doors, political organizing and registering voters is not allowed.

It’s all political.

WATCH:

Democrat governor Michelle Lujan Grisham: Protests are OK but knocking on doors & registering voters is not. pic.twitter.com/wz20MulCmV — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 3, 2020

Recall, this is the same tyrant who gets jewelry stores to open up just for her during the state’s Coronavirus shutdown.

