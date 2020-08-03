https://www.dailywire.com/news/jersey-sales-soar-for-magics-player-jonathan-isaac-after-he-stood-alone-for-national-anthem

It turns out that bucking woke trends may be good for business, because jersey sales for Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac have been surging since he decided to stand alone for the national anthem last Friday, becoming the first NBA player to do so amid the current spate of Black Lives Matter activism.

“Two days after the Magic’s game on Friday, Isaac’s jersey sales surged on the NBA’s store,” reports Fox News. “As of Sunday, Isaac’s jersey is the second-best seller on the league’s website behind only Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.”

Top Ball Coverage tweeted, “Jonathan Isaac’s jersey sales have skyrocketed after he stood for the National Anthem. He is now number two in jerseys sales among players only behind LeBron James.”

Isaac also chose to wear his team jersey and did not wear a Black Lives Matter shirt like his other teammates. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Sunday night after going down with an injury in a game against the Sacramento Kings. Speaking with reporters after the game, Isaac said a lot of thought went into his decision to stand, citing his Christian faith.

“Do you believe that black lives matter?” a reporter asked Isaac afterward.

“Absolutely. I believe that Black Lives Matter,” he said. “A lot went into my decision, and part of it is, I thought that kneeling or wearing the Black Lives Matter T-shirt doesn’t go hand-in-hand with supporting Black lives. So I felt like, just me personally, what is that I believe is taking on a stance that, I do believe that Black lives matter, but I just felt like it was a decision that I had to make, and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand-in-hand with supporting Black lives. I believe that for myself.”

“My life has been supported through the gospel, Jesus Christ, everyone is made in the image of God and that we all fall short of God’s glory, and that each and every one of us each and every day do things that we shouldn’t do, we say things that we shouldn’t say, we hate and dislike people that we shouldn’t hate and dislike, and sometimes it gets to a point where we point fingers about whose evil is worse, and sometimes it comes down to simply whose evil is most visible,” Isaac continued.

Sports commentator Tony Dungy heaped praise upon Isaac for standing for the National Anthem, saying that people should listen to him.

“We’ve said people should be able to exercise their right to kneel during the National Anthem and we should listen & hear their reasons why,” Dungy said on Twitter. “When Jonathan Isaac chooses to stand we should do the same.”

“He explained his reasons very clearly-he wants to stand in prayer,” he added. “I say Amen!”

Dungy even said he would often pray during the National Anthem as a coach. “I stood and prayed during every National Anthem for the 13 years I was a head coach,” he said. “I think God is concerned about our attitude when coming to Him more so than our posture.”

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock also said: “Jonathan Issac… The walk of a Christian is the path least traveled. Issac bows to Jesus, not social media branding. He’s walking the walk!”

