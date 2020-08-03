https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-testing-positive-covid-19/2020/08/03/id/980339

A journalist who covered President Donald Trump’s visit to Florida last week has tested positive for coronavirus, The Hill reports.

The White House Correspondents’ Association made the announcement Monday.

“We’ve already reached out to those who were in the pools with this individual, and the White House Medical Unit is conducting additional contact tracing and providing follow-on tests for those in the pools and potentially exposed,” the group’s president Zeke Miller said.

Citing privacy concerns, Miller declined to state the name of the journalist who tested positive for the virus.

The press member was near dozens of other reporters at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

The journalist was also in the same room as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, r-Fla.; state Sen. Wilton Simpson, Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters, and state Rep. Danny Perez, according to The Hill.

Florida health officials logged 4,752 new cases and 73 new virus-related deaths Monday.

