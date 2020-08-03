https://justthenews.com/accountability/watchdogs/judicial-watch-sues-obtain-hunter-biden-travel-records?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Judicial Watch organization has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security seeking to obtain records about Hunter Biden’s domestic and international travel while he had Secret Service protection.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Judicial Watch’s suit concerning the travel dates and locations of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter comes after the group filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Secret Service. But the watchdog group says that it received an insufficient response that failed to provide information for the full period requested.

“Given the Burisma-Ukraine-China influence-peddling scandals, Hunter Biden’s extensive international travel during the Obama-Biden presidency, including at least five trips to China, raises serious questions about where else he traveled in the final two and a half years of the Obama administration,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “The Secret Service’s incomplete response to our straightforward FOIA request on Hunter Biden’s travel has forced us to go to court – once again – to fight for the public’s right to know.”

While Judicial Watch in its February 7, 2020 FOIA request sought records spanning from “2001 to the present,” the group did not receive records for any travel following July 8, 2014.

The records the organization has obtained so far show that Hunter Biden took hundreds of trips with Secret Service protection.

“The records show that, between January 31, 2011 and July 8, 2014, Hunter Biden received Secret Service protection for 411 separate domestic and international trips, including to 29 different foreign countries. He received protection while visiting China five times,” according to Judicial Watch.

