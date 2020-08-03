https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/02/portland-july-2020-shootings-more-than-double-one-year-ago/

July 2020 shootings in riot-besieged Portland, Oregon, were more than double the number witnessed in July 2019.

The Oregonian reports there were 28 shootings in the city in July 2019, but there were 63 in July 2020.

Moreover, the 15 murders that occurred in Portland during July 2020 marked the highest number of murders for a single month the city has witnessed in over three decades.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell reacted to the surge in shootings and murders, pointing out that the Portland City Council used budget cuts to force the police department to eliminate its Gun Violence Reduction Team on July 1, 2020.

The Washington Examiner reports that 24 people have been murdered in Portland during 2020. That overall figure puts the current surge of violence into context, as 15 of those 24 were killed in July alone.

Shootings and homicides are surging in other Democrat-controlled cities as well.

On August 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported that murders for July 2020 were up 139 percent in Chicago compared to July 2019. And in New York City, there were more shootings in the city by August 1, 2020, than there were for the whole of 2019.

The New York Post reported NYPD figures showing there were 777 shootings in NYC as of August 1, 2020, while there were 776 shootings for all of 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

