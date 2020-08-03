https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kanye-west-wisconsin-ohio-swing-state/2020/08/03/id/980366

Kanye West is continuing his quest to get on the presidential ballot important swing states Wisconsin and Ohio, according to New York Magazine.

West enlisted petitioning company Let the Voters Decide to help collect signatures before this week’s filing deadline.

In Wisconsin, West needs 2,000 signatures by Tuesday at 5 p.m. In Ohio, he needs 5,000 signatures by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

West announced his intent to run for the presidency July 4. By Monday, he needs 7,000 signatures to get on the ballot in Arkansas and 1,000 to make the roll for West Virginia.

If he gets the needed votes, Ohio and Wisconsin will be the first presidential swing states where West’s name appears on the ballot. He pulled out of filing in Florida after hitting a wall attempting to gain support in the state.

West also filed to get on the ballot on the Oklahoma ballot and missed the deadline to file in South Carolina. He had held rallies in Florida, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Texas.

The rapper also submitted the required amount of signatures for the Illinois, Missouri, and New Jersey ballots. However, his name might not get on the ballot for any of these states.

West was accused of election fraud in New Jersey for submitting “nearly identical signatures.” His ballot petition was also challenged in Illinois, where officials have questions about his paperwork.

