https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-still-running-for-president

Kanye West is apparently still running for president, evidenced by his campaign’s recent hiring of canvassers to help get him on the ballot in Wisconsin, New York Magazine reported.

In order to get on the Wisconsin ballot in November, West needs 2,000 valid signatures by 5 p.m. Tuesday. He has qualified for the ballot in Oklahoma, but missed the deadline in numerous other states. Right now, according to New York Magazine, West is working to get on the ballot in Ohio, Arkansas, and West Virginia as well.

West may get on the ballot in New Jersey and Illinois, but there are pending challenges questioning the legitimacy of his signatures in those states. Scott Salmon, an elections later, said about 700 of the 1,327 signatures West submitted in New Jersey are questionable.

“Why does literally every signature on the same page look the same?” Salmon asked, NY Mag reported.

In his home state of Illinois, West faces three separate challenges questioning whether his signatures are legitimate and also whether the paperwork he submitted is valid:

In Illinois, West’s campaign barely cleared the threshold of 2,500 signatures required after a frenzied last-minute effort in the state that included canvassers standing in a supermarket parking lot next to the state board of elections only hours before the deadline. His campaign faces three different challenges in the Land of Lincoln that raise questions not only about the validity of the signatures he gathered but whether the paperwork submitted by West was inherently insufficient. Among other issues, the rapper did not submit the name of a vice presidential running mate or a slate of electors in Illinois.

West’s potential inclusion on the ballot in Wisconsin is important, not because there’s a real chance that West could win the state, but because it was only decided by less than 23,000 votes in 2016. Before launching his own political campaign, West was closely aligned with President Donald Trump.

West has been particularly outspoken against abortion, attacking Planned Parenthood and highlighting the number of black babies that have been aborted in recent Twitter posts.

Kim Kardashian, West’s wife, has also been the subject of West’s Twitter rants. West seemed to suggest that Kardashian had cheated on him and that he was seeking a divorce, while Kardashian appealed to the public for understanding about her husband’s mental health issues.

(H/T: Mediaite)

