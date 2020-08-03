https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-names-running-mate

Music mogul and apparent 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West has listed his vice presidential pick, but the world is still waiting to hear from her on the matter.

What are the details?

TMZ reported Monday that West named Michelle Tidball as his running mate in his filing to get on the ballot in Arkansas. So far, however, Tidball has remained mum on the matter.

According to Forbes, Tidball describes herself as a “Biblical life coach” and lives in Cody, Wyoming, where West has owned a ranch since 2018. The outlet pointed to Tidball’s biography page, where she reportedly “touts ‘various degrees in mental health and criminal justice.'” The page did not load for TheBlaze on Monday.

Tidball describes her values as such on the Yarash website:

Through my diligence in the study of the word, living in boldness, love, integrity, and hard work, I am dedicated to learn more about God, others, and the world. I value learning, loyalty, optimism, peace, faith, wisdom, compassion, creativity and community. I am a loyal person who desires to ‘stick closer than a brother.’ My desire is to live in peace with God and man, to engage my faith daily over all circumstances with wisdom, compassion, and creativity at the helm. I continue to involve myself in community — local, state, and abroad.

The New Yorker reported that Tidball is “a fifty-seven-year-old white woman from Cody who runs an online Bible study, works in a dental office, and has so far said nothing public about the campaign.” A local retired attorney and former assistant to Richard Nixon, Wallace Johnson, told the magazine of Tidball, “She’s a wise pick: extremely articulate, likable, and capable. As far from Sarah Palin as I can imagine.”

Johnson added, “I never thought Kanye had a theology of his own, but maybe he’s developing one. I don’t want to call it a cult, but that’s what a new religion is. Michelle could help with that. She’s very persuasive.”

While Tidball has not issued a statement or made any public statements since being named West’s running mate, she has promoted him on Twitter, retweeting his declarations from July that he “CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS” and his call for South Carolina voters to sign up to get him on the ballot in the state.

Despite claims that West’s 2020 presidential aspirations are part of a bipolar episode, the billionaire rapper and fashion designer has pressed forward with his campaign, hiring canvassers to assist in getting his name on the ballot in several states for the Nov. 3 election.

