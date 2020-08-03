https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/laurence-tribe-reveals-plot-to-make-nancy-pelosi-president/
Harvard stooge Laurence Tribe gives away the ultimate Democrat election game plan to Joy Reid. As he explains, via massive use of mail-in ballots which, as we have already seen, cause chaos, confusion, and delay, the electoral college could be unable to choose a clear winner. If no winner is determined by January 20 then, according to Tribe, Nancy Pelosi would become president…if the Democrats retain control of the House.