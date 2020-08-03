https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/510387-leaked-body-cam-footage-shows-beginning-of-george-floyd-arrest

Police body camera footage showing the initial moments of the confrontation that led to George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer was leaked to a British news outlet on Monday.

Video posted by The Daily Mail shows one of the four former officers charged over Floyd’s death, Thomas Lane, approaching Floyd’s vehicle, knocking on the driver’s-side window with his flashlight, and immediately pulling his gun on the unarmed Floyd, who quickly begins begging for his life.

In the moments following, Floyd can be heard repeatedly asking the officers not to shoot him or place him in a squad car due to his claustrophobia. He can also be heard telling them that his mother recently died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane can be heard cursing at Floyd repeatedly in the video, ordering him to “put your f*cking hands on the [steering] wheel” and the other officers involved in his arrest can also be heard making similar comments.

“I’m sorry,” Floyd is heard saying in response several times. He adds: “Mr. Officer, please don’t shoot me. Please man.”

Floyd is led to a squad car in the video and sits partway in the car, with his legs outside the vehicle before a struggle begins with officers trying to force him in the car. The struggle ends with Floyd on the pavement and former Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck, while Floyd continues to beg for his life. Bystander video of Floyd’s arrest showed him lying on the ground handcuffed for nearly nine minutes with Chauvin’s knee on his neck the entire time.

Charges have been against the four officers. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and the other three were charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin’s actions.

Floyd’s death sparked protests across the U.S. and in some cities elsewhere around the world against racism and police brutality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

