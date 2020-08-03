https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bodycam-floyd-chauvin-minneapolis-Police/2020/08/03/id/980378

Bodycam footage revealed on Monday that in the minutes before George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, he begged for his life after a rookie police officer pointed a handgun at his head and another was picking a pebble out of a police car’s tire while Floyd was drawing his last breath.

The graphic footage is shown in full on DailyMail.com, which exclusively revealed the recordings showing how Floyd was begging not to be shot before the struggle started, and how the four now-former police officers cursed at him and manhandled him as he cried and begged them for mercy.

The video came from footage including 18 minutes of recording from Officer Alex Kueng’s bodycam and 10 minutes from Officer Thomas Lang, the first two officers on the scene. They were both in their first week of duty with the Minneapolis department.

Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, who is charged with Floyd’s murder, and a fourth officer, Tou Thao, had been called in to assist. All four were fired the day after Floyd died.

The rookie officers’ bodycam videos were filed with the Hennepin County District Court by Lane’s defense attorney. Although transcripts had been released in mid-July, a Minneapolis judge ruled the video could only be watched in the courthouse. They were leaked and obtained by DailyMail.com.

When the videos begin, Lane and Kueng were shown entering Cup Foods, when a worker runs up, waving a $20 counterfeit bill Floyd had used to pay him. Instead of leaving, though, Floyd sat in his car with friends outside the store.

The police officers approached Floyd’s blue Mercedes SUV from across the street and Lane went to the driver’s side, where Floyd was sitting at the steering wheel. His ex-girlfriend was in the back seat of the car and a friend was in the passenger seat.

Lane knocked on the car window with his flashlight, and when Floyd opened the door, Lane pointed his handgun at the man’s head. Floyd is seen on the video begging and crying while Kueng and Lane pulled him out of the car and handcuff him to put him in the squad car.

He refused to get in, and soon after, Chauvin and Thao arrived on the scene. The officers got Floyd in the car, but somehow he got out of the passenger side door, while still struggling, and that was when Chauvin pinned him by the neck to the sidewalk, with Lane and Kueng restraining him.

Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck as a crowd gathered, and at one point, Lane asked if he should be rolled over. Chauvin refused, and Lane said he was worried about the “excited delirium.”

Chauvin told him that was why an ambulance was coming, but by the time it arrived, Floyd was dead.

