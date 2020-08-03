https://www.westernjournal.com/liar-joe-biden-long-history-making-stories-arrested/

Joe Biden admittedly has trouble remembering things these days.

But while the 77-year-old presumptive Democratic presidential nominee sometimes forgets where he is and even who he’s trying to get elected while at his own presidential campaign events, his history of spinning yarns about being arrested seems to be attributable to his penchant for lying rather than his cognitive decline.

Biden’s peculiar fixation on inventing run-ins with law enforcement has been one of his favorite prevarications.

Back in 2008, at a campaign stop in Athens, Ohio, Biden bragged about getting arrested for being in a women’s dormitory at Ohio University when he was there as a University of Delaware football player.

The first time he told this story, it was with the subtext of a 1980’s boys-will-be-boys party film where some lucky fellow finds himself in a PG-13 rated heaven after wandering somewhere he doesn’t belong, and raucous hilarity ensues.

“Now I made a little mistake here that day, I made a little mistake,” Biden said, reminiscing about that time in the university town, according to CBS News.

“I wandered in, I met this lovely group of Ohio University … students,” Biden said with a wink.

“I walked into their dormitory and was immediately accosted by a cop who arrested me because back in those days men were not allowed in women’s dormitories,” Biden said.

He later walked back his statements about being arrested but stuck to the part about being hustled out by police.

The former vice president kept that same illicit trespassing as a theme when he recounted a fantastic story that happened one Saturday morning in 1964 during a 2016 C-SPAN interview.

He was visiting friends in Washington, D.C., who were all sleeping it off after a night of drinking, and the story’s hero being sober as a judge, he decided to pass the time by wandering into the U.S. Capitol building where he found himself on the Senate floor.

“I sat down on the presiding officer’s chair and a police officer grabbed me, arrested me, took me downstairs.”

“When they realized I was just a starstruck kid,” Biden, who would have been in his early 20s at the time, continued, “they didn’t book me or anything, they told me I just wasn’t allowed to do that.”

As if that wasn’t enough malarkey, Biden said that after being elected to the Senate in 1972, a police officer grabbed him on the way into the Senate Chambers.

“Then he turned around and got a big grin on his face and said, ‘I hope you appreciate the humor, senator. I arrested you eight years ago walking on the floor of the Senate,’” Biden claimed the unnamed officer told him.

This alleged encounter that resulted in little more than a tussle of Biden’s hair and a good talking-to was also remarkably memorable to the man who, although abysmally incompetent at his security job, was still right where Biden left him. Right.

However, the major whopper that really exposes Biden as a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” (to quote his own words) is his claim that he was arrested for trying to visit South African apartheid opponent Nelson Mandela in prison.

For an international incident that would have been big news at the time as a sitting U.S. senator and ambassador were arrested, evidence of the arrest was nowhere to be found nor was it even included in Biden’s 2007 memoirs.

But back when The New York Times was still interested in hitting Biden hard during the Democratic primary, the publication reported that he lied on at least three occasions about supposedly being arrested while attempting to see Mandela.

“I had the great honor of meeting him,” Biden said of Mandela. “I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him,” Biden said in February at a South Carolina campaign stop (Soweto is some 700 miles away from Robben Island, where Mandela was imprisoned).

The only thing the Biden campaign could come up with to explain it away was a congressional delegation trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, where he was “separated from his party at the airport,” according to his deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations at the time of that trip in 1977 would have been Andrew Young, who served from 1977 to 1979, according to The Washington Post.

“There is no chance I ever was arrested in South Africa, and I don’t think Joe was, either,” he told the publication, which awarded Biden’s lie Four Pinocchios.

Biden finally came clean to CNN in February, saying, “I wasn’t arrested, I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go.”

Despite all of these fake arrests that Biden likes to brag about, his family members are no strangers to handcuffs even as they suffer no consequences.

For example, Biden’s daughter Ashley was arrested once for possession of marijuana and another time for her part in a barroom brawl but was notably not convicted of a crime in either incident.

His niece Caroline Biden did no time behind bars for such crimes as striking a police officer, using a credit card to steal over $100,000 and driving under the influence.

Joe Biden’s brother Frank stuffed DVDs down his pants at a Blockbuster video store in 2003, drove drunk and on a suspended license several times and has yet to pay out on the nearly $1 million settlement to the family of a man who was run over by a car Biden was a passenger in, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Then there’s dead-beat dad Hunter Biden, who lives in his $2.5 million home while claiming he’s unable to pay child support for his baby conceived out of wedlock. He was also arrested for drug possession when he was 18 but never served any time and had his record expunged.

Hunter Biden was also kicked out of the Navy for cocaine usage and was recently suspected of smoking crack at a strip club.

Of course, Biden is not in control of his family, but it doesn’t make any sense why, in light of all the lawlessness rampant in the Biden clan, he would try to self-aggrandize by weaving a web of lies when rational people tend to do the opposite.

It’s bizarre, the complete antithesis of what politicians usually do.

After all, when someone like President Donald Trump exaggerates, he does so to tout his own achievements, not invent his own transgressions.

Maybe Biden has a guilty conscience, especially when it comes to his questionable interactions with women, or maybe he thinks it gives him “street cred” since he’s down for the struggle.

Perhaps he thinks he’s more relatable since he’s surrounded in his own family — and political party — by criminals.

No matter what, it demonstrates that something is not right with Biden’s psychological makeup.

Even for a moment putting aside the other evidence of his cognitive decline, Joe Biden is unfit for office if for no other reason than he aspires to be somehow caught and punished — for what, we can only speculate.

