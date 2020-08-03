https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/man-presumed-dead-turns-alive-5-years-later/

(FOX NEWS) — A Lithuanian man who was believed to have been murdered in the United Kingdom nearly five years ago was found alive, police said Monday.

Ricardas Puisys was 35 when he was last seen in September 2015, just weeks after police learned he could be in danger.

On Saturday, police located him alive in the town of Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, England, officials from the Cambridgeshire Constabulary announced in a Monday morning press release.

